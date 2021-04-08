Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $157.94

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,667,766 shares of company stock valued at $824,359,096. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Moderna by 87.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,951 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.32. The company had a trading volume of 96,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

