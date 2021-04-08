Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) PT at $13.71

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

