Brokerages Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) PT at €118.86

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €118.86 ($139.83).

AFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of AFX stock traded up €2.65 ($3.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching €134.30 ($158.00). The company had a trading volume of 119,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a PE ratio of 92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €118.95. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a one year high of €140.50 ($165.29).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

