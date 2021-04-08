Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT at $35.88

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,046 shares of company stock valued at $433,018. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,642,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 517,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,888. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

