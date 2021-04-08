Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $90.50

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $253,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $88.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

