Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $35.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.61 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $151.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SLRC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $794.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

