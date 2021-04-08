Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Inseego reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

