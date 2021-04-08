Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

NYSE IR opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.51 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

