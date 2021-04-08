Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 888,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,233. Gentex has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.