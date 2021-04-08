Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post $52.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $52.90 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $46.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $223.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.60 million, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $231.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,337. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $788.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

