Brokerages Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FENC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of FENC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 2,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $166.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

