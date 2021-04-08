Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Exelon reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 295,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

