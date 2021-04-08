Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.16 EPS

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.34 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $224.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.