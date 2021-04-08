Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post sales of $81.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the lowest is $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $318.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $319.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $322.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,626. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

