Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.55. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

