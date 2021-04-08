Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.85. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,531. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Catalent by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,837. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. Catalent has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

