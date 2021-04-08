Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.33 Million

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post sales of $32.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $34.00 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $22.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $127.77 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

