Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $272.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

