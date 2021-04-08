Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($3.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.42) to ($4.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

ALLK opened at $106.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $157.98.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,460 shares of company stock worth $24,563,967 over the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

