BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of BV opened at $17.44 on Thursday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.