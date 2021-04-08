BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

About BrightSphere Investment Group

There is no company description available for Brightsphere Investment Group Inc

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.