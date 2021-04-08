Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.45

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.45 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 1,817,902 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

