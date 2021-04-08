Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.79. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 2,990 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

