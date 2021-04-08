bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ING Group upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

bpost SA/NV stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

