BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.53 ($4.62).

BP opened at GBX 305.45 ($3.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £62.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.64.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £305.55 ($399.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 322 shares of company stock valued at $93,150.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

