Boothe Investment Group Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Datadog accounts for 2.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Datadog by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,845,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,943,825 shares of company stock worth $188,311,165. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.77. 57,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,008. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,991.34 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

