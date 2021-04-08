Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as high as C$4.30. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 8,018 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BNE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.11.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.2394286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,647 over the last three months.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.