Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0395 on Top Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $572,961.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00628659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030113 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

