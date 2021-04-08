Boltwood Capital Management Sells 325 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,502. The company has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.76. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $138.07 and a 52-week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

