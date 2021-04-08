Boltwood Capital Management Sells 1,890 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. 11,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.