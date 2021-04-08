Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $13.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,252.76. 25,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,066.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,812.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,182.33 and a 12-month high of $2,244.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

