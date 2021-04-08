bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $51.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.08.
BLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
BLUE opened at $30.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
