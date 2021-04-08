bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $51.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.08.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLUE opened at $30.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

