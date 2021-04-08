Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 45,256 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BE opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

