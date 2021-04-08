BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:BST opened at $56.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
