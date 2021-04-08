BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

