BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
