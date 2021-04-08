BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:MUE opened at $13.39 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.

