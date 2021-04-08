BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
NYSE:CII opened at $19.74 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
