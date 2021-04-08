BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE:CII opened at $19.74 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.