BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:BHK opened at $15.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.