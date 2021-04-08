Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

BDTX opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $876.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $101,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $63,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,156 shares of company stock worth $799,338 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

