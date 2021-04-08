Bithao 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Bithao has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and $2.72 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded up 69.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00055876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00629935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,172,587 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

