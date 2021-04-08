Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $135.80 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 170% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00005710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $615.46 million and approximately $135.80 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019805 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

