Bitcoin Atom One Day Volume Reaches $368.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.