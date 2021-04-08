BitBall Market Capitalization Hits $4.45 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

