Birch Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.