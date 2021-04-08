Birch Capital Management LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 257,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,820,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,614. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.