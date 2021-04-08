Birch Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 3.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.34 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

