Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Acquires $32,500.00 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Katrina J. Church purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bioventus stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

