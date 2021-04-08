Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $64.71 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $64.71 billion and approximately $4.74 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $418.73 or 0.00724060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
