Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

NYSE BILL opened at $151.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.29. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,495 shares of company stock worth $26,595,961 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

