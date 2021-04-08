BHP Group’s (BBL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

